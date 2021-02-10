UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE Imposes Financial Sanction On Exchange House Operating In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:45 PM

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house operating in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has imposed a financial sanction on an exchange house operating in the UAE, pursuant to Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations.

The exchange house has a weak anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance framework. The CBUAE took the poor compliance history of the exchange house into account, and imposed a financial sanction of AED504,000.

As the supervisory authority of exchange houses operating in the UAE, the CBUAE is committed to ensuring all exchange houses abide by UAE laws and the regulations and standards issued by the CBUAE, in an effort to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the transactions of exchange houses.

Related Topics

Exchange Poor UAE Bank 2018 All

Recent Stories

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

38 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

48 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

48 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

49 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

1 hour ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.