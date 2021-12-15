UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Imposes Financial Sanctions On Six Hawala Providers Operating In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on six Hawala providers operating in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed financial sanctions totalling AED 350,000 on six Hawala providers operating in the UAE, pursuant to Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations (AML/CFT).

The six Hawala providers failed to provide timely registrations on the GoAML reporting system, as per the CBUAE’s circulated instructions. As a consequence, on 3rd November 2021, the CBUAE imposed a financial sanction of AED 50,000 on each, with a doubled amount for one Hawala provider with a prior violation of a similar nature.

The CBUAE allowed ample time for all registered Hawala providers operating in the UAE to register on the GoAML system, who were informed that further delays would result in penalties under the AML/CFT Law.

Through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, the CBUAE works to ensure that all Hawala providers abide by UAE laws and CBUAE regulations and standards, to safeguard the transparency and integrity of their transactions.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham Money November 2018 All

Recent Stories

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid ..

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid Night" is going to be held on ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy building

35 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talen ..

RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

36 minutes ago
 [Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre ..

[Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre-Show Keynote: ‘Together for ..

39 minutes ago
 One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experi ..

One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experience Centered Around You

43 minutes ago
 Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come ..

Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.