CBUAE Imposes Sanctions On Individual For Breach At Exchange House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:45 AM

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach at exchange house

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has imposed sanctions on a non-authorised individual related to an exchange house operating in the UAE, after the person carried out a function without prior approval from the Central Bank.

In a statement, CBUAE said the individual violated the law on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations, and the Federal law on Central Bank & Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities.

CBUAE imposed a financial sanction of AED 600,000 on the individual and prohibited him from undertaking any future functions related to licensed financial institutions in the UAE.

The individual had no authorisation to undertake a function that required prior approval from the Central Bank as per article 137 of the Decretal Federal law No (14) of 2018, CBUAE added.

As the supervisory authority of exchange houses operating in the UAE, the CBUAE is actively overseeing that all exchange houses, their owners, and staff abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the exchange houses’ business.

