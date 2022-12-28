UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Issues Commemorative Coin On 50th Anniversary Of Zayed Port And 10th Anniversary Of Khalifa Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniversary of Khalifa Port

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ports, issued 1,000 commemorative silver coins in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and the 10th anniversary of Khalifa Port.

The issuance of these commemorative coins highlights the successes achieved by the ports of Abu Dhabi and their role in the emirate’s maritime sector in the past decades.

It also highlights the significance of those ports in the developmental journey, especially Khalifa Port, which is one of the fastest growing ports globally, with a strategic location on one of the busiest and most important trade routes in the world.

Each coin weighs 60 grams. The front side includes a drawing of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group logo with the name "Central Bank of the UAE" written in both Arabic and English languages.

As for the back side of the coin, it includes a drawing of the port, and the name “AD Ports Group” in Arabic and English on the top, in addition to the “Zayed Port 50th anniversary” and “Khalifa Port 10th anniversary” on the upper and lower sides in Arabic and English, and the nominal value of AED50.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, “The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Zayed Port and the 10th anniversary of Khalifa Port through the issuance of commemorative coins comes in appreciation of their efforts and great contribution to transforming Abu Dhabi’s maritime infrastructure, and position the Emirate as a leading regional and global hub.

“We are also pleased to work and cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and we look forward to more achievements.”

Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said, "The issuance by the Central Bank of the UAE of commemorative coins bearing both ports’ Names, affirms their contribution and vital role in fostering economic development.

“It also reflects the Group's success in continuing to develop and modernise our maritime infrastructure to play a vital role as a gateway for the emirate to the world, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to establish Abu Dhabi as a global commercial, industrial and logistics hub”.

Related Topics

World Governor UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Hub Silver Top Arab

Recent Stories

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s ‘Sword of Honour’ for 2nd t ..

3 minutes ago
 DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

3 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

4 hours ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.