UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Issues Commemorative Coins On Commercial Operations Of Barakah Plant Unit 1

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

CBUAE issues commemorative coins on commercial operations of Barakah Plant Unit 1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of limited edition commemorative silver coins to mark the inaugural commercial operations of the first Unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which commenced on 6th April, 2021.

Through the issuance of these coins, CBUAE seeks to commemorate the historic commercial operations milestone for Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant, which became the largest single generator of electricity in the UAE.

The Barakah Plant is run by Emirati-led highly qualified teams and supports the achievement of the UAE’s vision of ensuring sustainable national growth and economic prosperity by providing carbon-free electricity 24/7.

CBUAE will issue 500 silver commemorative coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front of the coin will include an illustration of Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant and the name of the Plant in Arabic and English. However, the back of the coin will feature the UAE’s official logo and the UAE's Central Bank name in Arabic and English.

All issued commemorative coins will be handed to the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), the owner and developer of the Barakah Plant, and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters and branches.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear UAE Bank Sale April Silver Arab

Recent Stories

PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in ..

PM reaffirm his govt's commitment to end polio in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

10 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

10 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.