CBUAE Issues Commemorative Coins To Mark SCCI’s 50th Anniversary

11 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued commemorative gold and silver coins to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

By issuing these commemorative coins, the CBUAE and SCCI aim to highlight the achievements and successes of the Chamber over the past fifty years.

The CBUAE issued 100 gold coins and 1,000 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front side features a drawing of the SCCI building, with the Chamber’s name in Arabic and English. The reverse of the coin includes the Names of the CBUAE and SCCI in both languages, in addition to text mentioning the Golden Jubilee, the number "50" and the years 1970-2020.

The SCCI is an independent entity with many achievements in regulating commercial, industrial and professional affairs in the emirate of Sharjah. It facilitates business prosperity, enhances trading opportunities by co-ordinating with the authorities, and encourages best practices in business.

All issued coins have been handed to the SCCI, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches.

