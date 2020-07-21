CBUAE issues commemorative gold and silver coins to mark UAE hosting Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has announced that it will be issuing commemorative gold and silver coins, on the occasion of the UAE hosting Expo 2020, effective from Tuesday, 21st July.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bank said, "The CBUAE is proud that UAE has won the right to host this major global event, which is in line with the country’s national agenda, UAE Vision 2021. The vision aims to achieve sustainable growth and promote a competitive knowledge-based economy supporting non-oil sectors. The issuance of Expo 2020 commemorative coins comes as an honour of that vision."

The coins shall be available for sale online via Amazon UAE, and on New Zealand Mint’s website, the event’s official licensee for collectible precious metals and Currency "www.nzmint.com".

The gold coin weighs 20 grams shall be sold at the price of US$2,400 equivalent to AED8,814, while the silver coin weighs 40 grams shall be sold at the price of US$180 equivalent to AED661.

"The issuance of the Expo 2020 coins comes as part of our efforts to perpetuate key UAE’s milestones and historical events that contribute to shaping the future of the UAE and strengthening its position globally," Dr. Sabri Al Azazi, Chief Operating Officer of the CBUAE, said.

Al Azazi added that the Expo 2020 has a great impact in driving economic growth and diversification, attracting investments and introducing Emirati culture to the world.

In turn, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "These coins embody the UAE’s commitment to host an exceptional Expo, at a time when it is more essential than ever for the world to unite to address the challenges that face us all. Their significance does not stem from their material worth, but from their symbolic value, which is undoubtedly priceless.

He added, "The commemorative coins will celebrate these achievements and serve as a mark of gratitude to everyone who has worked together for the good of humanity."