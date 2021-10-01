UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Issues Commemorative Silver Coins With Expo 2020 Dubai Official Mascots

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:00 PM

CBUAE issues commemorative silver coins with Expo 2020 Dubai official mascots

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of silver coins that feature Expo 2020’s official mascots, the second commemorative coin produced to mark this global event.

The first gold and silver commemorative coins were issued on the occasion of the UAE hosting Expo 2020.

The coins highlight the great importance of this much-awaited event and the UAE’s considerable efforts to make it a success.

The CBUAE will issue 2020 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front face of the coin will feature Expo 2020’s mascots and Dubai’s most prominent landmark.

The back side of the coin will feature the nominal value, surrounded by the name of the UAE in both Arabic and English. All issued commemorative coins will be available for sale via the Expo 2020 official stores as well as the New Zealand Mint’s website. They will be offered for sale at a price of USD 180 (AED 662). The coins will not be available for sale at the Central Bank Headquarters and Branches.

Expo 2020 will take place from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022. The event is expected to welcome 191 participating nations and millions of visitors from across the world.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Bank Sale Price United States Dollars UAE Dirham March October 2020 Gold Silver Event All From Million Arab New Zealand

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

1 hour ago
 Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be comp ..

Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be completed by Oct 30: Minister

46 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

46 minutes ago
 'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked b ..

'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans

46 minutes ago
 For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermo ..

For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermon from President House: Fawad ..

46 minutes ago
 Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cas ..

Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.