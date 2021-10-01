CBUAE issues commemorative silver coins with Expo 2020 Dubai official mascots

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of silver coins that feature Expo 2020’s official mascots, the second commemorative coin produced to mark this global event.

The first gold and silver commemorative coins were issued on the occasion of the UAE hosting Expo 2020.

The coins highlight the great importance of this much-awaited event and the UAE’s considerable efforts to make it a success.

The CBUAE will issue 2020 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front face of the coin will feature Expo 2020’s mascots and Dubai’s most prominent landmark.

The back side of the coin will feature the nominal value, surrounded by the name of the UAE in both Arabic and English. All issued commemorative coins will be available for sale via the Expo 2020 official stores as well as the New Zealand Mint’s website. They will be offered for sale at a price of USD 180 (AED 662). The coins will not be available for sale at the Central Bank Headquarters and Branches.

Expo 2020 will take place from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022. The event is expected to welcome 191 participating nations and millions of visitors from across the world.