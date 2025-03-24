CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched a new banknote of AED100 denomination, made of polymer and using innovative designs and advanced security features, in line with the UAE’s leadership vision, and reflecting the UAE's leadership in sustainability.

The new AED100 banknote is part of the CBUAE’s Third Issuance of the National Currency Project. Its design highlights the UAE’s success story, featuring cultural and developmental symbols that illustrate the nation's journey to becoming a global economic and commercial hub, connecting continents.

The design of the new banknote is characterised by a distinctive aesthetic, employing various shades of red. To ensure public recognition, the CBUAE maintained the colour characteristics of the current denomination. Furthermore, the design incorporates the UAE nation brand with drawings and inscriptions created using advanced printing techniques.

The front of the new banknote features the Um Al Quwain National Fort, a historical and cultural monument. This fort also serves as a national attraction, bridging the past with the present.

The reverse side features Port of Fujairah, one of the country’s largest ports and a major shipping and maritime transport centre.

Additionally, it showcases the Etihad Rail, a railway network that connects the seven Emirates and extends to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The Etihad Rail plays a pivotal role in strengthening social ties and supporting sustainable economic development through its integrated infrastructure and logistics.

To enhance consumers’ confidence and combat counterfeiting, the AED100 banknote incorporates advanced security features that include modern technologies such as SPARK Flow DIMENSIONS, and multi-coloured security chip technology known as KINEGRAM COLORS.

The polymer banknotes are more durable and sustainable than traditional paper banknotes, lasting two or more times longer in circulation. In this issue, the CBUAE maintained its consideration of all banknote users by adding prominent symbols in Braille to help blind and visually impaired consumers to identify the banknote’s value.

The new banknote will be in circulation with the existing AED100 note, starting Today, March 24, 2025. All banks and exchange houses are instructed to programme their cash deposit machines and counting devices to ensure seamless acceptance of this new banknotes alongside existing paper and polymer banknotes, whose value is guaranteed by law.

Recently, the CBUAE won the ‘Best New Banknote’ award at the 2023 and 2025 High Security Printing EMEA conference for its AED500 and AED1000 polymer banknotes, which feature unique designs, technical characteristics, and innovative security features.

On this occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, “The new 100 Dirham banknote reflects our commitment to the leadership's vision for a sustainable future through initiatives and achievements that support Net Zero and enhance the nation's financial competitiveness.

He added, “Its design embodies the country's ambitious aspirations for future progress and prosperity, while honouring its historical and cultural heritage. We are pleased to announce this special issue in conjunction with the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.”