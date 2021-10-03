UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Issues New Guidance On Anti-money Laundering And Combatting The Financing Of Terrorism For Licensed Financial Institutions Providing Services To Cash-intensive Businesses

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:45 PM

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism for licensed financial institutions providing services to cash-intensive businesses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) for its licensed financial institutions (LFIs) which provide services to cash-intensive businesses (CIBs).

The guidance, which came into effect on 28 September and requires LFIs to demonstrate compliance with its requirements within one month from said date, will assist the understanding and effective implementation by LFIs of their statutory AML/CFT obligations.

CIBs are businesses that experience a high volume of cash flows spanning across various industry sectors such as retail, wholesale and trading, travel and transport. Some aspects of these businesses, such as the involvement of cash couriers, cash deposits, Currency exchanges and cross-border movement of cash, may be vulnerable to money laundering or the financing of terrorism and illegal organisations.

As stipulated in the guidance, LFIs providing services to CIBs must take a risk-based approach in their AML programmes by assessing all CIB customers to determine their degree of risk. LFIs must perform appropriate customer due diligence that comprises customer and beneficial owners identification, understanding of the customer business, and ongoing monitoring of the business relationship.

LFIs should also obtain appropriate information regarding the source of cash deposited in a customer’s account as well as mandate the use of Emirates ID for cash deposits in automated teller machines (ATMs). In addition, LFIs should maintain transaction monitoring systems equipped to identify patterns of activity that appear unusual and potentially suspicious, and must report any behaviour that they reasonably suspect may be linked to money laundering, financing of terrorism or a criminal offence by submitting suspicious activity/transaction reports directly to the UAE’s Financial Intelligence Unit using the "goAML" portal.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: "The new guidance affirm our commitment to implement high regulatory control over LFIs and their transactions with cash-intensive business activities, and to complement with the UAE’s path to actively participate in international efforts to AML/CFT. We will continue our efforts to issue similar regulatory guidelines, to ensure enhancing the efficiency and robustness of our banking and financial system, in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards."

To view the Guidance, please click on the following link https://www.centralbank.ae/en/cbuae-amlcft.

Related Topics

Governor Business UAE Bank Teller Money May September Criminals Financial Action Task Force All From Industry Click

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify U ..

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify UAE’s Gender Balance, explore ..

32 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

47 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.