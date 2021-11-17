UrduPoint.com

CBUAE Issues New Guidance On Anti-money Laundering, Combatting The Financing Of Terrorism For Licensed Exchange Houses

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering, combatting the financing of terrorism for licensed exchange houses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) for licensed exchange houses (LEH).

The guidance, which comes into effect today, will assist LEH’s understanding of risks and effective implementation of their statutory AML/CFT obligations, and takes Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards into account. The guidance requires LEH to demonstrate compliance with its requirements within one month.

The Exchange Houses sector is weighted as highly important in terms of risk and materiality in the UAE, which is increased notably by their exposure to cash and cross-border transactions. As stipulated in the guidance, LEH must maintain an effective AML/CFT programme designed to prevent misuse of their business to facilitate money laundering or terrorist financing. LEH must take a risk-based AML/CFT approach by conducting a regular risk assessment process that covers all commensurate risks to their exchange business, including customer, products and services, delivery channel, new technologies, geographic, counterparty and illicit finance risks.

In tandem, the risk assessment findings should inform the programme’s comprehensive policies, procedures, internal controls and employee training to mitigate risks effectively.

Further essential components of the AML/CFT programme include dedicated compliance function, strong customer due diligence, continuous transaction monitoring and full compliance with the UAE’s requirements on Targeted Financial Sanctions and Suspicious Transaction Reporting. The CBUAE issued AML/CFT Guidance recently on these components, which are applicable to all its Licensed Financial Institutions.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, "The CBUAE takes its regulatory and supervisory duties extremely seriously. We want to ensure that all licensed exchange houses in the UAE understand their AML/CFT responsibilities, have adequate programmes to identify and mitigate AML/CFT risks in their operations, and comply fully with their statutory obligations."

To view the Guidance, please click on the following link https://www.centralbank.ae/en/cbuae-amlcft.

Related Topics

Terrorist Governor Exchange Business UAE Bank Money Financial Action Task Force All Click Employment

Recent Stories

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakis ..

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and senior journal ..

16 minutes ago
 EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration wit ..

EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration with Leidos

17 minutes ago
 Uzbek President to Visit Russia on Friday - Deputy ..

Uzbek President to Visit Russia on Friday - Deputy Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Russia Interested in Developing Pragmatic Relation ..

Russia Interested in Developing Pragmatic Relations With Moldova - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 ITP to arrange treatment of ailing cops

ITP to arrange treatment of ailing cops

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 348 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 348 points to close at 46,194 points 17 Nov 2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.