UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE Issues New Regulation To Support Development Of Digital Payment Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CBUAE issues new regulation to support development of digital payment services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) In an effort to ensure that stored value products and services are operated in a secure, sound and efficient manner in the UAE, the Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has issued a new regulation on Stored Value Facilities, SVF.

By introducing this new regulation for the providers of SVFs, the CBUAE aims to facilitate FinTech firms and other non-bank payment service providers easier access to the UAE market while continuing to safeguard the customers’ funds, ensure proper business conduct and support the development of payment products and services.

The scope of this regulation includes licencing, supervision and enforcement provisions applicable to the companies, which are licenced to provide SVF. A one-year transitional period will commence on the date when the regulation comes into force. Firms already holding an SVF licence granted under the previous regulatory framework may continue operating. Nevertheless, they are required to complete the implementation of the relevant measures set out in the new regulation by the end of the transition period.

Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said, "We are confident that the new SVF regulation will strengthen the public's confidence in the use of digital products and services and foster further development and innovation across the payments industry.

"The new regulation constitutes an important milestone in the continued development of a robust regulatory framework for stored value facilities and the digital payments industry as a whole. It is in line with the CBUAE’s objectives aimed at safeguarding the stability and integrity of the financial system and payment infrastructure in the UAE, and facilitating further development of digital payments. This regulation will ensure a level playing field for market participants and will help maintain the UAE’s status as an international financial centre and a leading payment hub."

Related Topics

Governor Business UAE Bank Hub May Market Industry

Recent Stories

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

20 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

45 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

49 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.