CBUAE Issues Silver Commemorative Coins Marking Golden Jubilee
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of silver coins to mark the bank's Golden Jubilee.
The CBUAE's 50th anniversary silver coin embodies its achievements in developing the banking and financial sector over the past decades. This coin signifies its pivotal role in driving economic development, aligning with the wise leadership's vision of positioning the CBUAE among the top central banks in the world.
The CBUAE has issued 3,000 of these commemorative coins, each weighing 60 grams. The obverse features the image of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan surrounded by His Highness's name in Arabic and the phrase "President of the United Arab Emirates".
The coin's reverse features an illustration of the CBUAE building, along with the phrase "50 Years of the Central Bank of the UAE" on the upper and lower edges in Arabic and English, the years 1973-2023, and the nominal value of AED50.
Simultaneously, the CBUAE launched a digital service for the sale of commemorative coins through a dedicated page on its website. This user-friendly service offers easy and simple steps, with several advantages, most notably instant and secure login via the UAE Pass.
The CBUAE's Golden Jubilee will also be available for purchase through the website for AED650, including delivery fees.
This initiative demonstrates the CBUAE's commitment to implementing international best practices to elevate financial sector services, enhance efficiency, deliver leading institutional services with global standards, reduce time, effort, and resources, and provide a seamless and fast experience by facilitating access to services and alleviating unnecessary burden on consumers within and outside the UAE.
The online purchase service allows everyone to acquire a number of commemorative coins issued by the CBUAE in previous years starting today, 22nd January 2025.
