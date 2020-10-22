UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE Launches New Regulations Regarding Reserve Requirements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:30 PM

CBUAE launches new regulations regarding reserve requirements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, announced today that, effective 28 October 2020, it will introduce new regulations regarding reserve requirements for deposit-taking licensed financial institutions.

The introduction of these regulations represents the second step towards implementation of the new Dirham Monetary Framework announced earlier this year.

With the introduction of these new regulations, maintenance of reserve requirements balances will be more flexible, whereby the length of the reserve maintenance period will be extended from 7 to 14 days to facilitate short-term liquidity management.

On top of that, deposit-taking licensed financial institutions will be allowed to draw on their reserve balances held in the CBUAE on any day up to 100% for daily settlement purposes or to deal with any swings on overnight money market rates; while ensuring that they meet the daily average requirements over a 14-day reserve maintenance period.

Should non-compliance with the maintenance of average reserve requirements arise over the 14-day period, a periodic financial penalty rate shall be levied equal to 400 basis points above the CBUAE’s Base Rate. The level of reserve requirements for demand and time deposits shall remain at its existing ratios of 7% and 1%, respectively, in accordance with the Notice No.1759/2020 dated 6 April 2020.

Commenting on the launch of the new regulations, Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "Reserve requirements represent a fundamental monetary policy tool used by the CBUAE for management of the banking sector liquidity. The launch of these new regulations will provide banks operating in the UAE the prospect to manage their day-to-day liquidity in a more flexible and efficient manner. In addition, the extension of the length of the reserve maintenance period from 7 to 14 days will provide an incentive for banks to take advantage of the new reserve averaging mechanism."

Related Topics

Governor UAE Bank Money April October 2020 Market From Top

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

21 minutes ago

US, United Arab Emirates to Expand Commercial Part ..

12 minutes ago

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

51 minutes ago

Foreign currency deposits in UAE banks up 7.3 pct ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi setting international example for sustai ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.