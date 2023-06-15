CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) unchanged at 5.15 percent, effective from Thursday, 15th June, 2023.

This decision was taken following the U.S. Federal Reserve board’s announcement on 14th June, 2023, to keep the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) unchanged.

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE.

