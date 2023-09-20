Open Menu

CBUAE Maintains Base Rate At 5.40%

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 11:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) – The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) without change at 5.40%, effective from Thursday, 21 September 2023.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve board’s announcement on 20 September 2023 to keep the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) unchanged.

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates in the UAE.

