CBUAE Maintains Interest Rates Unchanged At 4.40%
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 4.40%.
This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement today to keep the Interest Rate on Reserve Balances (IORB) unchanged.
The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities.
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the UAE.
Recent Stories
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%1 minute ago
-
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for residential units: ..16 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo31 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineering, computer scienc ..1 hour ago
-
UAE leads innovation in rain enhancement: Centre for Western Weather1 hour ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab Health Exhibition2 hours ago
-
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination ..2 hours ago
-
'Palestinian displacement can never be tolerated or allowed': Egyptian President2 hours ago
-
National Bank of Fujairah reports AED850.1 million in net profit for 20242 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed explores ways to enhance financial sustainability in 20253 hours ago
-
World Governments Summit reveals record international participation4 hours ago
-
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 20254 hours ago