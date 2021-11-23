UrduPoint.com

CBUAE, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award Issue Commemorative Coins To Celebrate Year Of The 50th

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:00 PM

CBUAE, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award issue commemorative coins to celebrate Year of the 50th

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award have issued silver commemorative coins to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award and in recognition of the Year of the 50th.

By issuing these commemorative coins, the CBUAE and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award seek to shed light on the UAE’s efforts in bolstering its sports sector and advancing its global standing.

The commemorative coins also highlight the vital role that the Award plays to recognise creative sportspeople for their sporting achievements.

The CBUAE issued 1000 silver commemorative coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front side of the coin features the image of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the name of the Award written in both Arabic and English languages. The backside of the coin features the UAE’s logo and the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English, with the value of the coin - 50 Dirhams.

The issued coins have been handed over to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award’s management team, and will not be available for sale at the CBUAE’s headquarters and branches.

On this occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: "The CBUAE is keen to celebrate the pioneering achievements of the UAE through the issuance of commemorative coins to mark the successes achieved in all fields.

These Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award coins reflect our wise leadership’s focus on bolstering creativity, in addition to their ambitious vision of developing an innovative society that values excellence and global recognition."

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, which is one of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), affirmed that the Award achieved many of its objectives over the last 10 years, following the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Patron of the Award, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Award, to support and honor innovators and develop Arab sports by establishing a culture of creativity and empowering societies through sports.

He expressed his pride in the Award’s impact on the local, regional, and global sports sector, and confirmed that the 11th Award cycle was hosted in recognition of the UAE’s 50-year anniversary, with the winners’ ceremony taking place during Expo 2020. This cycle also gains further importance through our co-operation with the Central Bank of the UAE to issue commemorative coins to recognise the Award’s immense impact and pioneering role, which will stand alongside other commemorative collectibles issued by global counterparts in celebration of their national achievements.

