CBUAE Organises Run Event For Employees, Financial Sector

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

CBUAE organises run event for employees, financial sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the board of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the Central Bank, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is organising “CBUAE Run”, a community initiative that is expected to draw over 3,000 participants, including employees from the Central Bank and financial sector and the general public.

Held on Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi, on 2nd February 2025, this event aims to foster well-being and encourage the community to adopt an active lifestyle as an approach to maintaining health and productivity.

It follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties, which stipulates strengthening bilateral cooperation in community initiatives related to physical fitness and sports.

The run offers distances of 1km, 3km, 5km and 10km, catering to participant of all fitness levels and ages.

It also includes a various interactive and entertaining activities suitable for all family members, starting at 4 pm.

