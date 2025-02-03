CBUAE Run In Abu Dhabi Sees Wide Participation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the CBUAE Run was held on Sunday, 3rd February 2025, at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
The event was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE,, and attracted over 7,000 participants of all ages, including CBUAE employees, financial sector professionals, community members, and People of Determination.
The run featured varied distances (1 km, 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km) to accommodate both professional and amateur runners. The event also included interactive sports and recreational activities for the community, reflecting the Central Bank’s commitment to promoting sports as a way of life, encouraging healthy practices, and fostering an active lifestyle to enhance well-being and productivity in the UAE.
In a celebratory atmosphere, Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama signalled the start of the run, in the presence of Khalil Mohammed Foulathi, former Chairman of the Central Bank, the Deputy Governors of the Central Bank, Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and several CEOs of licensed financial institutions.
At the conclusion of the event, the Governor awarded the top three winners in each race category. He expressed gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage, which contributed to the run’s widespread community participation. He also thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its successful collaboration in organising the event.
The CBUAE Run aligns with the "Year of Community" initiative, reinforcing the CBUAE’s commitment to supporting community engagement, strengthening social bonds, fostering happiness, and promoting work-life balance through sports. The initiative aims to motivate individuals to stay active, enhance their energy, and contribute to building a healthier and more prosperous future for the UAE community.
Recent Stories
CBUAE Run in Abu Dhabi sees wide participation
NATO Chief stresses stronger EU partnership for security
Japan's Tokai Optical launches manufacturing operations at SAIF Zone
Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food sa ..
Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference
Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in
US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs
US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction
S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Congo
Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tariffs
Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors
Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
More Stories From Middle East
-
CBUAE Run in Abu Dhabi sees wide participation5 minutes ago
-
International Big Cat Alliance comes into force5 minutes ago
-
NATO Chief stresses stronger EU partnership for security20 minutes ago
-
Japan's Tokai Optical launches manufacturing operations at SAIF Zone20 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion1 hour ago
-
Inflation rate rises in Austria1 hour ago
-
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year1 hour ago
-
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants1 hour ago
-
UAE Team Emirates' Narváez retains Ecuadorian national championship1 hour ago
-
UAE-Kuwait trade relations exemplify Arab integration: Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Strata partner to enhance global competitiveness of UAE’s industrial sec ..2 hours ago
-
UoS, ISESCO enhance cooperation in education, culture2 hours ago