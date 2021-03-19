UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE Sells Gold For First Time In Three Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

CBUAE sells gold for first time in three years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) For the first time in three years, the Central Bank of the UAE sold gold bullions worth AED1.7 billion in January 2021, bringing its gold reserve down to AED11.17 bn from a record high of AED12.86 bn in December 2020.

The move came to capitalise on the near-record prices hit by the precious metal in world markets, in a bid to soften the impact of global economic challenges.

Statistics issued by the apex bank showed that its reserves of gold grew exponentially since 2015, which is the year when it decided to resume its reserves of gold and foreign currencies, most notably the US Dollar and other major currencies.

According to the financial regulator's figures, the value of the gold bullions reached AED10.7 bn in November 2020 before hitting a record AED12.86 billion the following month.

Surging coronavirus cases around the world kept gold prices supported as the precious metal is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

In 2015, the UAE decided to resume its reserves of gold and foreign currencies, after it dropped out from the World Gold Council’s list of gold reserves at world banks, and since then the value of the yellow metal increased consistently.

Related Topics

World Dollar UAE Bank January November December 2015 2020 Gold Market From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

1 hour ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

1 hour ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

2 minutes ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.