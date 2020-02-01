UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE To Issue Silver Coin To Commemorate First Emirati Astronaut's Space Mission

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 10:45 PM

CBUAE to issue silver coin to commemorate first Emirati astronaut's space mission

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE said it will issue a commemorative coin of silver, starting tomorrow, Sunday, to memorialise the historic space mission of Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut.

The 40-gram commemorative coin will be offered for sale at the CBUAE HQ and its branches at a price of AED300.

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "Today we are delighted to take pride in the efforts made by the first Emirati and Arab astronaut. We, at the Central Bank, are keen to contribute to preserving and perpetuating this historic achievement by issuing a commemorative silver coin."

"Hazza Al Mansoori has proven that we in the UAE have no such word as 'impossible', and the people of this country are able to achieve the ambitions of the their wise leadership for the higher good of the homeland across all fronts," he added.

Related Topics

Governor UAE Bank Sale Price Sunday Silver All Arab

Recent Stories

CBUAE to issue silver coin to commemorate first Em ..

1 minute ago

Work underway on various projects to promote cultu ..

10 minutes ago

All coalition partners are intact; not going anywh ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus evacuees arrive in Germany from China

35 minutes ago

All collation partners are intact; not going anywh ..

35 minutes ago

China's Anti-Virus Measures Go Well Beyond Interna ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.