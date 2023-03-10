CBUAE wins ‘Best New Banknote’ award for its AED 1000 banknote

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) won the “Best New Banknote” award for its new AED 1000 banknote characterised by unique designs, technical characteristics and innovative security features at the regional level for the year 2023.

This was announced in the annual awards ceremony for Banknote and ID Document of the Year Awards, which was held on the sideline of the High Security Printing EMEA conference in Abu Dhabi from 8-10 March 2023.

This new recognition has come as a result of the CBUAE's implementation of the latest technical specifications and advanced security features in the new AED 1000 banknote. In addition, the new banknote is made of polymer material and has three-dimensional designs.

The CBUAE has incorporated advanced security technologies, used for the first time in the Europe, the middle East and Africa (EMEA) region as well as the use of multi-coloured KINEGRAM, making the UAE the first country in the Middle East region to issue the largest of its kind surface applied foil stripe in banknotes.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi hosted the High Security Printing EMEA Conference for the year 2023, which is being organised for the first time in the Middle East region, with the participation of "Oumolat Security Printing Company" affiliated with the Central Bank, and in the presence of 26 central banks, and 280 representatives from 44 countries.

The three-day event shed light on the future vision and ambitious plans set by the UAE to build a sustainable and globally competitive economy, and the investment opportunities the country has in various fields of technology and innovation, including those related to printing technology.

In his opening speech, Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE for Strategy, Financial Infrastructure and Digital Transformation, and Chairman of the board of Directors of Oumolat Security Printing Company, said, “The UAE provides competitive advantages and an attractive environment for businesses and investments from international companies in various fields, especially those working in the fields of technology and innovation, as the UAE is a vital business hub in the world”.

He stressed on the CBUAE’s eagerness to enhance the country's position in the field of advanced technologies in printing banknotes, by strengthening the role of Oumolat at a regional and global level.

The conference concluded with a tour organised by Oumolat for the participants at the company's headquarters in Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi (Kizad), during which they presented the innovative business areas and the advanced techniques used in printing banknotes and other security documents.