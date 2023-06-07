UrduPoint.com

CBUAE's Balance Sheet Hit All-time-high Of AED594 Bn By End Of March

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 10:15 PM

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) The balance sheet of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) surpassed AED594 billion by the end of March 2023, marking the largest level ever in its history, a CBUAE report has revealed.

In its budget report for March 2023, the apex bank said that its balance sheet grew by 5.3% on a monthly basis to AED594.12 billion at the end of March, compared to about AED564.25 billion in the previous month.

The bank's balance sheet increased YoY by 15.2%, or the equivalent of AED78.3 billion, from about AED515.79 billion in March 2022 to about AED554.99 billion at the end of December 2022. Since the beginning of this year, it has increased by about 7.

05%.

According to the statistics, the Central Bank’s balance sheet was distributed on the asset side with AED 261.16 billion for cash and bank balances in March, along with reserved investments until the due date of about AED196.82 billion; AED107.82 billion for deposits; AED3.57 billion for loans and advances; and AED 24.75 billion for other assets.

Moreover, the balance sheet was distributed on the liability and capital side with AED 247.14 billion for current and deposit accounts; about AED195.98 billion for certificates of deposit and monetary bills; AED129.21 billion for Currency notes & coins issued; AED14.21 billion for capital and reserves; and AED7.58 billion for other liabilities.

Related Topics

Budget UAE Bank UAE Dirham March December From Billion

Recent Stories

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

8 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

6 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

6 minutes ago
 FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media ..

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitte ..

6 minutes ago
 African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, ..

African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, Putin on June 17 - Foundation

6 minutes ago
 North Dakota Governor Burgum Joins 2024 Presidenti ..

North Dakota Governor Burgum Joins 2024 Presidential Run

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.