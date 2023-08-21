Open Menu

CBUAE's Foreign Assets Up To AED592.11 Bn In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 11:30 PM

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st August, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE's current account balances and deposits with banks abroad amounted to AED363.23 billion by the end of June, 2023, from AED361.78 in the previous month, according to the latest figures revealed today by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

Foreign securities are down to AED165.42 bn from AED171.03 during the same reference period, with other foreign assets up to AED63.46 bn against AED57.38 in May, According to the apex bank, total foreign assets increased to AED592.11 bn from AED590.19 in May.

It's noteworthy that the foreign assets exclude CBUAE's Reserve Tranche Position (RTP) and SDR Holdings with the IMF.

According to the bank's monetary & banking deployments report of June 2023, the monetary base grew by 0.1%, climbing from AED621.4 billion at the end of May 2023 to AED 622.2 billion at the end of June 2023. The main drivers of this expansion of the Monetary Base were increases in Currency issued by 5.2% and in Reserve Account by 28.0%. However, banks & OFCs’ current accounts and overnight deposits of banks at CBUAE and monetary bills and islamic certificates of deposit decreased by 25.

7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rose by 0.1%, from AED3,868.9 billion at the end of May 2023 to AED 3,873.1 billion at the end of June 2023. Domestic Credit expanded because of 2.5%, 3.7% and 3.4% increases in credit to the Government Sector, Public Sector and non-banking financial institutions, correspondingly. Whereas, credit to the private sector declined by 0.6%.

Total bank deposits decreased by 1.0%, falling from AED2,405.9 billion at the end of May 2023 to AED2,382.1 billion at the end of June 2023. The fall in total bank deposits was due to reduction in non-resident deposits by 11.8%, overshadowing the increase in resident deposits by 0.2%. Resident deposits rose owing to increases in government sector deposits. Private sector deposits and non-banking financial institutions’
deposits by 2.5%, 0.4% and 18.1%, respectively. However, public sector deposits decreased by 8.3%.

Related Topics

IMF UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Same United Arab Emirates UAE Dirham May June August From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

1 minute ago
 England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been ..

England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been at Women's World Cup final

1 minute ago
 AC Kohat inspected mines

AC Kohat inspected mines

1 minute ago
 Provincial caretaker cabinet to consist of 13-14 m ..

Provincial caretaker cabinet to consist of 13-14 ministers, 5 advisers: CM

1 minute ago
 APNS felicitates Murtaza Solangi on his appointmen ..

APNS felicitates Murtaza Solangi on his appointment as Information Minister

2 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constitu ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constitutes High-Powered Oversight Pan ..

46 minutes ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) urges ca ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) urges caretaker govts to refrain from ..

46 minutes ago
 'Terrorism common pain of Iran, Pakistan': Embassy ..

'Terrorism common pain of Iran, Pakistan': Embassy

46 minutes ago
 Man killed, 4 injured in neighbourhood clash

Man killed, 4 injured in neighbourhood clash

46 minutes ago
 Food Panda riders protest against incidents of rob ..

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of robbery

1 hour ago
 Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

1 hour ago
 A protest rally held against murder of minor girl ..

A protest rally held against murder of minor girl Fatima Phuriro

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East