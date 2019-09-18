UrduPoint.com
CBUAE's Foreign Currency Assets Up To AED372.8 Bn In Eight Months

Wed 18th September 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The total foreign Currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to circa AED372.8 bn during the first eight months of the year, a monthly growth of 1 percent, as current account balances and deposits with foreign banks strengthened AED335.

3 bn in August 2018 from AED327 bn in July, according to the CBUAE figures.

The foreign assets exclude CBUAE Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime CBUAE's held-to-maturity securities stood at around AED22.8 bn in August, with other foreign assets up to AED14.7 bn during the monitored period.

