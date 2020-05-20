UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CBUAE's Foreign Currency Assets Up To AED371.6 Bn In April

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:45 AM

CBUAE's foreign currency assets up to AED371.6 bn in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The total foreign Currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to circa AED371.6 bn during in April 2020, a growth of 1.6 percent from AED365.5 bn during the same month last year, as current account balances and deposits with foreign banks strengthened to AED331.75 bn from AED297.

41 bn during the monitored period, according to the CBUAE figures.

The foreign assets exclude the apex bank's Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime CBUAE's held-to-maturity securities stood at around AED22.3 bn in April, with other foreign standing atAED17.5 bn during the monitored period.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

16 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

2 hours ago

Small Children May Need Masks Amid Threat of COVID ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.