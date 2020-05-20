ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The total foreign Currency assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE increased to circa AED371.6 bn during in April 2020, a growth of 1.6 percent from AED365.5 bn during the same month last year, as current account balances and deposits with foreign banks strengthened to AED331.75 bn from AED297.

41 bn during the monitored period, according to the CBUAE figures.

The foreign assets exclude the apex bank's Reserve Tranche Position and Special Drawing Rights holdings with the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime CBUAE's held-to-maturity securities stood at around AED22.3 bn in April, with other foreign standing atAED17.5 bn during the monitored period.