ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The gross assets of Central Bank of UAE amounted to AED422.6 bn by the end of August, up AED1.8 bn from the previous month.

The growth is driven by an increase in cash and bank balances to AED234.

1 bn, according to the CBUAE's statistics.

Deposits also rose to AED116.2 bn by the end of August, with other assets hitting AED3.3 bn. Investments reached AED68.9 bn, with loans and advances standing at AED0.08 million.