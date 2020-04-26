CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of ‘10 million meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Community Development Authority, CDA, has announced securing 500,000 meals, worth AED4 million, to be distributed to as part of the ‘10 million meals’ campaign.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign, launched last week, enables individuals and institutions to donate towards providing meals and food parcels to low-income individuals and families throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The authority aims to distribute the half a million meals to low-income individuals and labourers in collaboration with licensed civil society organisations, partnering entities and volunteers, following public health and safety guidelines.

Ahmed Julfar, Director General of CDA, said, "The ‘10 million meals’ campaign presents a practical response to the most vulnerable at this unprecedented time through unifying humanitarian efforts and capabilities across the country."

He added, "The campaign reflects the UAE’s message to the world that we are all one family that supports each other."