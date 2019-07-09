CDA, UNICEF sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The Community Development Authority, CDA, and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to promote the culture of children’s rights among the community, as well as raise the awareness of Dubai’s citizens and residents of children’s rights.

The agreement was signed at the CDA’s headquarters in Dubai by Ahmed Julfar, Director-General of the CDA, and Al Tayyeb Adam, UNICEF Representative to Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

The MoU stipulates that both sides will support programmes that aim to raise the awareness of children and empower them.

Julfar praised UNICEF’s leading role in over 190 countries in protecting children and ensuring their rights, as well as its contributions to improving the lives of children and their families around the world.

The UAE Government has prioritised children’s rights and adopted related legislation and laws, he added while affirming the keenness of the country’s leadership to create a healthy and ideal environment to raise children, develop their skills and capabilities, encourage their social participation, and create a balanced generation capable of leading the future.

"Our cooperation with UNICEF has enabled us to benefit from its expertise and help many countries and communities, as well as identify the best practices and successful experiments and adapt them to our community. We expect this cooperation to help spread awareness of children’s rights and create an appropriate social and legal culture," Julfar said.

Adam said that the MoU aims to support children’s rights awareness programmes in schools, as part of the international celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, CRC, while valuing the efforts of the UAE’s leadership, especially the leadership of Dubai, in the area of childhood and motherhood. He also appreciated the CDA’s role in protecting children’s rights and ensuring the welfare of children and their families.

According to the MoU, both sides will cooperate in organising awareness workshops and seminars related to children’s rights and relevant laws. UNICEF will also support these programmes and activities.

In June, the CDA launched the "My Right Campaign" to raise awareness of children’s rights, in cooperation with UNICEF, targeting parents, school teachers and social workers in public and private schools in Dubai.