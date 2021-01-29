CEF Big Shopper Sale wooing deal hunters in big numbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2021) SHARJAH, 28th January 2021 (WAM) - The first mega sale being held in Sharjah this year is offering visitors some of the biggest discount deals on a wide range of lifestyle products.

The Consumer Electronics Fashion - Big Shopper Sale 2020 (CEF 2021) is under way at Expo Centre Sharjah since January 26, till it concludes on Saturday, January 30.

In the first two days, exhibitors have seen electronic and fashion products fly off the shelves as thousands of visitors thronged the event to get their hands on their favourite brands like Skechers, Fila, Lacoste, Wrangler, Gant, Lasenza & others at heavily discounted prices. Exhibitors are now gearing up to meet the weekend rush.

"This is the first mega shopping sale of this year in Sharjah and Northern Emirates and a great opportunity for residents to take home the best of the brands at a fraction of the actual cost. Besides, with discounts as high as 80% from leading retailers in the country, there is no better time than now to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy for residents," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Expo Centre Sharjah has lined up leading Names in the retail sector to present the largest showcase of exciting products for the winter season and the ensuing summer. The fair not only offers an opportunity to take advantage of the finest deals on fashion, accessories, home appliances, smartphones and electronics, but visitors can also check out the latest trends and new launches.

"The CEF has established itself as one of the most sought-after mega sale events for consumer electronics and fashion products in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates within a short span of time. And, most of the major retail players in the region make it a point to take part in the event, thus send the popularity of the event soaring among residents and visitors," said Jacob Varghese, General manager of Liz Exhibition, event partner at Big Sale, exhibition.

This time, the event has brought together retailers like Home style, Clarks, Al Mandoos, and Top Fashion, to name just a few, and brands like Fila, Lacoste, Skechers, Gant, Lasenza etc The Consumer Electronics Fashion – The Big Sale 2021 is open from 11 am to 11 pm for trade and general visitors.