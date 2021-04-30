UrduPoint.com
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day Reflects 'our Giving Back Towards A Humanitarian Leader': Hessa Buhumaid

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:15 PM

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day reflects 'our giving back towards a humanitarian leader': Hessa Buhumaid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development (MoCD), stated that the UAE’s celebration of Zayed Humanitarian Day, marking the demise of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on 19th Ramadan each year, reflects ''our giving back efforts towards the pioneer of humanitarian giving and the Founding Father of the UAE, who established a leading country and a happy nation and active generations who make greater efforts in making good deeds, giving and solidarity with others.

Buhumaid said that the UAE community is committed to the leadership approach with a positive spirit and motivation to provide the best and the most, this is what we as "Zayed Sons and Daughters"

have been raised to and will continue the sustainable approach.

''The MoCD, based on the principles of achieving family cohesion and community coherence, continues to support the solidarity and cohesion of the nation and people at various times, especially during the current circumstances, where the sense of responsibility is multiplied by everyone.

'' She stated that the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed is the highest value for this nation and people and will remain engraved and preserved by humanitarian deeds as everyone seeks to leave a bright unforgettable mark of humanitarian giving. She noted that the ministry's keenness is to adopt this approach by implementing several sustainable initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan in particular, reflecting the spirit of giving on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, such as the "Our Good Deeds for Our Families" initiative.

The "Massaei Al Khair" initiative, meaning "good deeds" in English, provides financial and in-kind assistance to renovate the homes of social security beneficiaries, and many other initiatives to honour needy families and achieve community-wide interaction.

