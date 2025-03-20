Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fujairah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) FUJAIRAH, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day means reviving all the noble ethical values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in all aspects of life—political, cultural, economic, and social.

In a statement marking Zayed Humanitarian Day, H.H. Sheikh Hamad added that the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is “beyond what words can fully describe, whether at the local, Arab, or global level. Thanks to his efforts, the UAE has become a symbol of generosity and goodwill, as he was always keen to extend aid to family, brothers, and fellow human beings.

His medical, cultural, economic, and educational projects, which he provided as assistance to developing nations and the poor across the world, continue to be present in various countries.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamad emphasised the importance of continuing on the path laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through implementing projects that uphold the humanitarian goals he aspired to: "We must always keep these projects shining as he intended. This is a mission that is part of the national and global responsibility of all UAE citizens, whose humanitarian aspirations transcend borders to reach every person in need and the vulnerable, wherever they may be."