Center of tropical cyclone Shaheen is 205 kilometer away from Fujairah coasts: NCM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 3rd October 2021 (WAM) - Tropical cyclone Shaheen is currently centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea at latitude 24.0 N and longitude 57.9 E, leading to formation of different types of clouds accompanied with rainy convective clouds of different intensity and with a speed around the center from 100 to 125 km/hr, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

NCM added that the centre of the cyclone is now 205 km away from the coast of Fujairah. The speed of the cyclone's movement is 10 km / hr in the direction of west - northwest.

The NCM monitors the tropical situation around the clock and calls on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it, and instructions and warnings from the competent authorities. It will keep the public updated.