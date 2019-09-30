UrduPoint.com
Central African Republic Exempts UAE Citizens From Pre-entry Visas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE citizens holding diplomatic, special and ordinary passports can now travel to the Central African Republic, car, without the need for pre-entry visas. The decision will come into effect as of 8th October, 2019.

The exemption is in line with the Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement signed between the UAE and the Central African Republic on 8th September, 2019 in Abu Dhabi. According to the agreement, Emiratis can travel to the Central African Republic without the need to issue pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days.

The agreement was signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sylvie Baipo-Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, commended the Central African Republic’s decision to waiver visas for Emirati nationals, saying that it reflects the significant friendly and cooperative ties between the two countries.

He added that the newly effective agreement demonstrates the strength of relations between the UAE and the Central African Republic, which were founded on the spirit of mutual understanding and respect, and in line with the aspirations and directives of the leadership of both countries to further develop relations that will contribute to mutual goals and interests.

Al Mazrouei said this agreement reflect positively on tourism, trade, investment and other sectors, which, in turn, will further promote the cooperative bonds between the two countries.

The visa waiver is the result of diplomatic efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to enhance the UAE's position globally. Providing distinguished consular services to achieve the happiness of the country’s citizens is one of the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to provide all means of care and happiness to UAE citizens around the world.

