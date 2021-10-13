UrduPoint.com

Central Bank, ADGM To Cooperate On Development Of UAE FinTech Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of UAE FinTech sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and growth of the UAE’s FinTech ecosystem through joint initiatives and activities.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM, and Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of CBUAE, as part of CBUAE’s inaugural Future of Finance conference, held during Expo 2020 on 13-14 October 2021.

Under the agreement, CBUAE and ADGM will further enhance the collaboration under their co-sandbox programme that will enable FinTech companies to test their innovative solutions under the existing digital sandbox programme. The agreement also stipulates collaboration on FinTech initiatives and activities between the parties, including accelerator programmes, competitions, workshops, seminars, conferences and projects.

Commenting on the agreements, Al Sayegh said, "The Fintech sector is fast shaping the face of the global financial system, requiring coordinated attention by regulators to ensure its robust development and integration.

ADGM has, since its inception, striven to introduce regulatory frameworks and solutions, as well as partner with leading regulators locally and globally, to create an environment that enables innovation and progressive technology adoption. Our agreement with the Central Bank of the UAE further reinforces this joint commitment to bolstering the UAE’s thriving Fintech sector. We are confident our continued relations with the CBUAE will result in greater regulatory excellence and further opportunities in the Fintech field for international and local talent alike."

For his part, Khaled Balama said, "The UAE’s ability to develop a regulatory environment conducive to innovation and digitisation is amongst the foremost determinants of the future of its financial system. Our signing of this agreement with ADGM plays an important role in CBUAE’s commitment to enabling greater proliferation of FinTech solutions across the UAE. We are confident that this agreement will attract key FinTech players to the country and result in an enhanced environment that enables innovation to thrive, in alignment with the nation’s ambitious economic growth plans and digitisation aspirations."

Related Topics

Technology Governor UAE Abu Dhabi Bank October 2020 Market National University Agreement

Recent Stories

Pak, Hungary to increases trade to US $ 250 millio ..

Pak, Hungary to increases trade to US $ 250 million: Hungary's envoy

15 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 842 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 842 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

15 minutes ago
 Indian troops practice torture in Kashmir, Pakista ..

Indian troops practice torture in Kashmir, Pakistan tells UN rights expert

15 minutes ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded above ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded above 2%

15 minutes ago
 Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response on Proposal to ..

Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response on Proposal to Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.