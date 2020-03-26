UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Bank Directs Banks To Replenish ATMs With New Banknotes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:15 PM

Central Bank directs banks to replenish ATMs with new banknotes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has directed banks to replenish ATMs with new banknotes of all denominations and to ensure the availability during the salary payment cycle this month.

According to a press release issued by CBUAE, the move is in line with the efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, and to ensure the health and safety of bank customers.

The CBUAE has also advised banks to immediately implement additional preventive measures regarding the ATM usage, such as sanitising all ATMs on a regular basis and providing preventive equipment (disposable latex gloves) to all customers while using the ATMs at all times.

Related Topics

UAE Bank All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new cor ..

7 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 4.5% as Japan virus fea ..

25 minutes ago

Action against shopkeepers for defying govt' s dir ..

25 minutes ago

Australian COVID-19 death toll rises to 12

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Will Not Cause Delays in ISS ..

25 minutes ago

Spanish Parliament Prolongs High Alert Regime Unti ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.