Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zayed’s constant support during COVID-19 crisis on UAE’s current economic recovery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) UAE’s Central Bank has emphasised the importance of the significant efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, in supporting the plans for development and stability of the national economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Bank stated that His Highness’ directives to support the UAE’s national economy and financial system during the COVID-19 crisis had an incredible impact on the country’s current economic recovery.

Proud of the Frontline Heroes Office’s recognition of the UAE Central Bank’s efforts during the crisis, Abdulhamid M. Saeed Alahmadi, Central Bank’s Governor, said, "The credit for the UAE’s unprecedented success in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis goes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu ‎Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with his wise vision and sound judgment. His Highness’ moto during the crisis was the Arabic phrase "La Tsheloon Hamm", meaning "Don’t Worry", encouraged the country’s officials to take bold steps and make quick sharp decisions to contain the crisis."

"On my own behalf and on behalf of every staff member of the Central Bank, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to His Highness for the Frontline Heroes Office’s recognition of the Central Bank’s efforts in maintaining the stability of the UAE’s national economy and financial system during the prolonged period of the COVID-19 crisis.

"

Alahmadi also acknowledged the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, in collaborating with the Central Bank to overcome this crisis and reduce its social and economic outcomes".

Last month, the Frontline Heroes Office saluted the UAE Central Bank as a significant Frontline Hero stating that the Central Bank demonstrated true leadership in protecting the UAE’s financial infrastructure and ‎banking system. And the tremendous impact of that leadership can be seen across every aspect of our ‎economy.

As part of the UAE government’s overarching efforts to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic, the Central Bank adopted a wide-ranging stimulus package, the Targeted Economic Support Scheme, TESS. The TESS programme, freed up capital to inject into the ‎economy through loans to companies as well as individuals affected by the pandemic. This was not ‎free money being given away through government stimulus packages. This represented essential ‎working capital that enabled otherwise strong, healthy companies to stay in business, make payroll, ‎preserve jobs, pay local vendors, and effectively keep the UAE economy moving forward.

According to the latest data by the UAE Central Bank, the TESS funds directly impacted more than 321,000 beneficiaries including ‎310,000 distressed UAE residents‎, 1,500 companies and 10,000 small and medium enterprises.