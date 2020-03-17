UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Bank Foreign Assets Reach AED406 Billion In February

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

Central Bank foreign assets reach AED406 billion in February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Latest figures released by the Central Bank of the UAE note total foreign assets were valued at AED405.94 billion in February 2020.

This figure indicates an increase of approximately AED47 billion, or 13 percent, compared to the same month last year.

This growth in the Central Bank's foreign assets balances reflect overall positive markers for the UAE market economy.

According to the Central Bank foreign securities totalled AED18.07 billion, a AED6.6 billion increase from January 2020. Meanwhile 'other foreign assets' reached AED18.09 billion in February 2020, a decrease of AED1.4 billion from the previous month.

Current account balances and deposits with banks abroad registered a growth of 27.6 percent this February, totalling AED369.78 billion compared to AED289.76 billion during February 2019.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same January February 2019 2020 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Tecno’s “Ultra-clear Challenge” with top-six ..

32 minutes ago

Kabul to Welcome UN Sanctions Relief on Taliban On ..

12 minutes ago

Kabul Hopes Russia to Join Railroad, Gas, Mining P ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Considers Minsk's Complaints Over Russia's ..

12 minutes ago

Iraq president names ex-Najaf governor Adnan Zurfi ..

12 minutes ago

France ready to nationalise firms 'if necessary': ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.