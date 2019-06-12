UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Bank Hosts Workshop On Islamic Finance

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

Central Bank hosts workshop on Islamic finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, in coordination with the Higher Sharia Authority, HSA, hosted a workshop on 11th June 2019 centred around Islamic finance inviting major financial stakeholders of the UAE.

The session was first of many sessions within the newly launched Executive Programme, a platform designed for sharing knowledge and expertise in areas of mutual interest and strategic importance amongst stakeholders promoting thought leadership.

CBUAE new joiners were invited to attend the session allowing them to participate and become aware of key subjects in the market enabling their career advancement.

The first session which took place at CBUAE HQ, was attended by key officials from, Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, and Insurance Authority, IA, with the aim of stimulating discussions on current and strategic topics.

In his opening remarks, Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of CBUAE, highlighted the importance of regulating the Islamic finance sector.

Dr. Ahmad Al Haddad, Chairman of HSA, hosted the session titled ‘The guiding principles of Islamic finance’, where Dr. Aznan Hasan and Dr. Osaid Kilani, both members of HSA, presented key insights on Islamic finance principles and shared knowledge on Sharia’s governance.

When focusing on the Sharia governance, the topics discussed included stakeholder responsibility, HSA’s leading role in promoting transparency and consumer protection which is integral for community and economy. Other topics covered during the workshop included the integration of Sharia in regulatory and legal frameworks, as well as discussions on frameworks related to raising awareness, building capabilities at different levels and removing uncertainties in court procedures that involve Sharia-compliant transactions.

Related Topics

Governor UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank June 2019 Market From Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in inauguration of new President ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Consul in Dubai visits NOC, calls for bil ..

3 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda thinks hanging 5000 corrupt people wi ..

10 minutes ago

DDT lingers in Canada lakes 50 years after chemica ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian foreign minister to visit China from June 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest three proclaimed offenders in Hangu

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.