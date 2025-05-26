Central Bank Of UAE, Azerbaijan Counterpart Sign MoU To Strengthen Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBAR), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation and exchange of expertise and information in areas of shared interest within the financial sector.
Under the MoU, the two parties will exchange information on best supervisory, regulatory practices, licencing processes pertaining to banking and insurance businesses, and services related to payments and financial infrastructure systems.
In addition, they will deepen technical cooperation through training and the exchange of knowledge, including joint studies and research, as well as working visits.
Balama said, “The MoU reflects our tireless efforts and embodies the vision of our wise leadership to enhance economic partnerships with the Republic of Azerbaijan. This collaboration will expand the scope of joint cooperation that supports economic growth for each jurisdiction.
"We look forward to working closely with our partners in Azerbaijan within the financial, banking, and insurance sectors to foster the development of the financial technology sector and encourage the adoption of innovative digital payment solutions, with a focus on initiatives that contribute to enhancing financial stability, supporting the growth of the financial sector, and consolidating the UAE's leading position globally.
”
Kazimov, in turn, emphasised the importance of the MoU signed with the CBUAE in deepening the financial and economic relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan. The governor praised the continuous progress achieved by the financial, banking, and insurance sectors in the UAE across all regulatory and legislative levels, as well as advancements in the digital payment infrastructure and supervisory technology initiatives.
He said, "We seek close and fruitful relations with the CBUAE through the exchange of experiences in the financial and banking sector and the development of financial services, which will contribute to strengthening economic, commercial, and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries.”
Recent Stories
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London
Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..
Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..
UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
Tourism campaign launched to promote China’s cultural heritage3 minutes ago
-
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation3 minutes ago
-
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future33 minutes ago
-
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE41 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque48 minutes ago
-
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip48 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Programme1 hour ago
-
UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress 20252 hours ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak contributes AED172m to support Life Endowment campaign2 hours ago