Open Menu

Central Bank Of UAE, Azerbaijan Counterpart Sign MoU To Strengthen Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBAR), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation and exchange of expertise and information in areas of shared interest within the financial sector.

Under the MoU, the two parties will exchange information on best supervisory, regulatory practices, licencing processes pertaining to banking and insurance businesses, and services related to payments and financial infrastructure systems.

In addition, they will deepen technical cooperation through training and the exchange of knowledge, including joint studies and research, as well as working visits.

Balama said, “The MoU reflects our tireless efforts and embodies the vision of our wise leadership to enhance economic partnerships with the Republic of Azerbaijan. This collaboration will expand the scope of joint cooperation that supports economic growth for each jurisdiction.

"We look forward to working closely with our partners in Azerbaijan within the financial, banking, and insurance sectors to foster the development of the financial technology sector and encourage the adoption of innovative digital payment solutions, with a focus on initiatives that contribute to enhancing financial stability, supporting the growth of the financial sector, and consolidating the UAE's leading position globally.

Kazimov, in turn, emphasised the importance of the MoU signed with the CBUAE in deepening the financial and economic relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan. The governor praised the continuous progress achieved by the financial, banking, and insurance sectors in the UAE across all regulatory and legislative levels, as well as advancements in the digital payment infrastructure and supervisory technology initiatives.

He said, "We seek close and fruitful relations with the CBUAE through the exchange of experiences in the financial and banking sector and the development of financial services, which will contribute to strengthening economic, commercial, and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries.”

Related Topics

Technology Governor Exchange UAE Bank Progress Azerbaijan All Best

Recent Stories

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

31 minutes ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

33 minutes ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

35 minutes ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

41 minutes ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

48 minutes ago
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

48 minutes ago
 WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

1 hour ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

1 hour ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East