UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Bank's Gross Assets Reaches AED2975.8 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:45 PM

Central Bank's gross assets reaches AED2975.8 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) The UAE Central Bank has announced that gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rose by 0.6 percent, climbing from AED2958.6 billion at the end of June 2019 to AED2975.8 billion at the end of July 2019.

Gross credit increased by 0.7 percent from AED1692.7 billion at the end of June 2019 to AED1704.9 billion at the end of July 2019.

During July 2019, total bank deposits grew by AED3.3 billion, attributable to an AED6.3 billion rise in Non Resident Deposits, dominating the decline of AED3 billion in Resident Deposits.

The Money Supply aggregate M1 decreased by one percent, from AED507.9 billion at the end of June 2019 to AED502.

7 billion at the end of July 2019.

The Money Supply aggregate M2 rose by 0.9 percent, from AED1351 billion at the end of June 2019 to AED1363.8 billion at the end of July 2019.

The Money Supply aggregate M3 decreased by 0.2 percent, from AED1645.4 billion at the end of June 2019 to AED1642.5 billion at the end of July 2019. The fall in M1 was due to the decrease of AED4.2 billion and AED1 billion in Monetary Deposits and Currency in Circulation Outside Banks respectively.

M2 rose mainly due to an increase of AED18 billion in Quasi-Monetary Deposits, overriding the decrease in M1. M3 declined due to an AED15.7 billion decrease of Government Deposits, overriding the increase in M2.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Money June July 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 2 ..

24 minutes ago

KPK govt to promote religious, adventure tourism:S ..

24 minutes ago

Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

25 minutes ago

US Senator Johnson Who Claims Being Denied Russian ..

26 minutes ago

Drass leaders including BJP condemn Article 370 ab ..

26 minutes ago

Eight of same family killed over property dispute ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.