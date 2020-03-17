ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The total assets of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates hiked 10.3 percent to AED457 bn by the end of February 2020, a growth of 10.3 percent from AED414.4 bn in the same month last year, CBUAE latest statistics have showed.

The significant growth is driven by a rally in cash and bank balances to AED243 bn by the end of February from AED188.12 bn in the comparable month last year.

Deposits at the CBUAE increased to AED143.4 bn in February 2020 against AED115.3 bn during the reference period.

According to the CBUAE latest statistics, the value of other assets picked up from AED3.63 bn to AED6.7 bn this February, with investment dipping from AED104.22 bn to AED64 bn.