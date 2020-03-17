UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Bank's Total Assets Up 10.3 Percent To AED457 Bn In February

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Central Bank's total assets up 10.3 percent to AED457 bn in February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The total assets of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates hiked 10.3 percent to AED457 bn by the end of February 2020, a growth of 10.3 percent from AED414.4 bn in the same month last year, CBUAE latest statistics have showed.

The significant growth is driven by a rally in cash and bank balances to AED243 bn by the end of February from AED188.12 bn in the comparable month last year.

Deposits at the CBUAE increased to AED143.4 bn in February 2020 against AED115.3 bn during the reference period.

According to the CBUAE latest statistics, the value of other assets picked up from AED3.63 bn to AED6.7 bn this February, with investment dipping from AED104.22 bn to AED64 bn.

Related Topics

Bank Same United Arab Emirates February 2020 From

Recent Stories

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

2 minutes ago

French Open tennis tournament postponed due to cor ..

3 minutes ago

Dow rises 5%, adding to gains on latest US stimulu ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis Tournament French Open Rescheduled to Fall ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Football Union Suspends All Tournaments Un ..

4 minutes ago

Focal person for Corona virus , MPA Gulam Qadir Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.