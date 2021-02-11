ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The total assets of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates grew 6.6 percent to AED470.5 bn by the end of December 2020, CBUAE latest statistics have showed.

The significant growth is driven by a rally in cash and bank balances to AED332.

25 bn by the end of December from AED290.5 bn in November same year.

The deposits and current balances increased to around AED192 bn in December 2020 against AED150.93 bn in November.

According to the CBUAE's figures, the value of other assets picked up from AED9.42 bn to AED11.78 bn during the reference period.