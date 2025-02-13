CEO Of &e International: 1.5 Million Subscribers For 'e& Money' App
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of &e International, announced that "e& money," the digital wallet company, has attracted over 1.5 million subscribers to its app since its launch two years ago.
In addition, the company has issued one million digital and physical cards distributed to its users.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the third day of the 2025 World Government Summit, Al Shamsi explained that the first phase of "e& money" focused on payments, including person-to-person transactions, point-of-sale payments both locally and internationally, as well as international money transfers.
He highlighted that "e& money" places a strong emphasis on international remittances, given that the UAE is the second-largest country in the world, after the United States, for outbound money transfers, due to its diverse population and open economy.
Al Shamsi added that the volume of money transfers through "e& money" has grown threefold, with continued expansion. He also mentioned that the company plans to introduce microfinance services, offering small loans to subscribers, with amounts up to AED5,000.
He explained that "e& money" will evaluate all loan applications based on payment capability and collection feasibility, with small loans ranging from AED200 to AED5,000 being approved accordingly.
