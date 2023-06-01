CEO of NAFFCO cites UAE’s robust infrastructure as cornerstone of success

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) Khalid Al Khatib, CEO of NAFFCO, today highlighted the pivotal role played by the UAE's robust infrastructure and the support from the government in his personal success as well as the remarkable growth of NAFFCO.

During his opening talk on the final day of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, Al Khatib delved into the extraordinary growth and development of the UAE's manufacturing industry, emphasising the government's role in creating an enabling environment that nurtured NAFFCO's growth.

The discussion provided valuable insights into the factors that have contributed to the UAE's manufacturing success. It underscored the visionary government policies, strategic partnerships, and significant investments in cutting-edge technology that have propelled industry forward. Al Khatib also emphasised the importance of sustainability in manufacturing and the UAE's commitment to becoming a global leader in this vital area.

NAFFCO has experienced exponential growth since its establishment in the UAE in 1991. The company now boasts a workforce of over 14,000 employees, including 2,000 highly skilled engineers, and operates from a state-of-the-art, 10-million-square-feet manufacturing facility, becoming one of the largest fire pump manufacturers globally, serving over 100 countries through eight plants globally.

Al Khatib also shared insights on his personal journey as a businessman, describing how he has witnessed drastic changes in the UAE as the country has transformed into a global model for success. He referred to the country’s business friendly environment, including a supportive legislative and regulatory ecosystem as well as robust partnerships between the government and private sector.