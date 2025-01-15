CEPA unlocks substantial opportunities for expanding exports of high-quality food products to UAE: Prime Minister of New Zealand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, said that the UAE is New Zealand’s most trusted economic partner, indicating that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries marks a new era in their bilateral relations.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, the Prime Minister of New Zealand said that the UAE and New Zealand share strengths points that enhance their economic cooperation.

He emphasised the strong bilateral relations, which have spanned 40 years of successes and achievements.

The Premier described the CEPA as a mutual gain for both countries, expressing his aspiration to further strengthen it for the mutual benefit of both nations and their peoples.

Luxon pointed to the positive developments in UAE-New Zealand relations, which have had a positive impact on the trade and investment infrastructure of both countries.

He also highlighted the direct economic impact of the CEPA on New Zealand, which, he said. mainly relies on exporting its products worldwide. The partnership agreement, he stated, unlocks substantial opportunities for New Zealand's economy, particularly in expanding exports of high-quality food products to the UAE.

Luxon drew attention that the partnership would help achieve the ambitious shared goals of both countries in the field of food security, explaining that the UAE market is an ideal hub for expanding New Zealand’s exports, given the UAE consumers' preference for high-quality products.

He noted that about 70% of New Zealand’s exports to the UAE consist of food and dairy products, along with other imports, including industrial products, machinery, equipment, and horticultural goods. This reflects the diversity of services that New Zealand offers to the UAE market, he said.

He also praised the significant role played by the WFES in advancing the global dialogue on renewable energy issues, by providing a unique opportunity to discuss these matters and foster innovation in this field.

He explained that his discussions with state leaders, sovereign wealth fund officials, and company CEOs during WFES focused on enhancing opportunities for joint investment, particularly in renewable energy, as well as other sectors that contribute to achieving sustainability goals and boosting the economic development of both countries. He expressed his aspiration to strengthen the partnership with the UAE in the field of renewable energy, noting that both countries possess advanced energy mixes and promising ambitions and visions in this vital sector. He pointed out that the UAE has been and continues to be at the forefront of climate action and the transition towards alternative and new energies.