CEPA With UAE Marks Key Step Toward New Economic Era: Ukrainian Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, stated that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and her country is an important step toward establishing a strong economic foundation for a shared developmental leap into a new economic era.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), she emphasised that the private sector and business communities in both countries will play a pivotal role in driving trade and investment efforts. She noted that meetings were held with the private sector in Abu Dhabi to explore sectors with the highest potential for future growth, particularly energy projects, logistics and transportation, healthcare, and the manufacturing industry.

She highlighted that there are many promising opportunities for companies from both countries and that the CEPA will serve as a catalyst for economic growth.

She pointed out that the Ukrainian economy grew by 5% in 2023 and by 3.6% in 2024, with positive growth exceeding 2% to 3% expected in 2025. However, she stressed that this requires higher levels of investment inflows into Ukraine than at present.

Svyrydenko noted that over the past two years, investment inflows into Ukraine reached approximately $8 billion. She emphasised that Ukraine needs greater investments in its assets and capital, as it aims to modernise its infrastructure, not only to restore what previously existed but to build a modern state based on new principles and approaches that enhance its competitiveness and achieve sustainable development.

She also explained that the private sector will play a key role in the reconstruction and recovery efforts of her country.

