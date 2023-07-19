Open Menu

Chad-based UAE Field Hospital In Amdjarass Treats 1,220 Sudanese Refugees Since Opening

Published July 19, 2023

AMDJARASS, Chad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) The Amdjarass-based field hospital, established by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees in Chad, has successfully treated 1,220 cases since its inauguration on 9th July 2023, with a focus on women, children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

The hospital revealed that, since it opened, it has received 65 orthopaedic cases, 104 surgical, and 1,051 internal, in addition to performing ten operations. It is also currently accommodating ten inpatients to provide them with the required treatment until they are cleared to be discharged.

The hospital is part of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief and medical aid to support Sudanese people affected by the conflict in Sudan, which has been ongoing since last April.

It is also in line with the UAE’s efforts to support the Republic of Chad in its response to alleviate pressures entailed by the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of Sudanese refugees to Chad.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the UAE has operated an air and sea bridge, transporting nearly 2,000 tonnes of medical, food and relief materials to Port Sudan to support those affected inside Sudan and to the Republic of Chad to support Sudanese refugees.

