Open Menu

Chad Eyes Enhanced Air Transport Cooperation With UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Abdelaziz Mahamat Ali, Advisor for Telecommunications, Digital Economy and Digitalisation of the Administration to the Prime Minister of Chad, has expressed his country's strong interest in collaborating with Emirati airlines, recognising their key role in African air transport.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), he emphasised that improved air connectivity would boost Chad's tourism and trade sectors.

He also indicated Chad's intention to initiate discussions with UAE national carriers regarding direct flights between the two countries.

Ali affirmed that the UAE is a strategic partner for Chad across numerous vital sectors, highlighting the continuous growth of bilateral relations and the strength of their cooperation.

He acknowledged the UAE's significant support for Chad's stability during its transitional period and its contributions to Chad's economic development. He cited the UAE's active involvement in infrastructure projects, including low-cost housing initiatives that have improved the quality of life for Chadian citizens.

Ali also underscored Chad's desire to leverage the UAE's advanced media expertise through strategic partnerships between media organisations in both countries.

Looking ahead, he expressed Chad's keen interest in a robust partnership with the UAE in artificial intelligence, particularly its applications in education and the labour market, recognising the sector's increasing significance in driving digital transformation and enhancing innovation in government services.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Chad Market Media Government Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

1 minute ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

1 minute ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

31 minutes ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

1 hour ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East